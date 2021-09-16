Indonesian court rules top officials negligent in air pollution lawsuit

Plants are seen on a rooftop as smog covers Jakarta, Indonesia, June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A court in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday said authorities had been negligent in failing to establish proper standards on air pollution, ruling in favour of group of plaintiffs who filed a citizen lawsuit.

The legal action on air pollution was filed against Indonesia's President Joko Widodo several cabinet ministers and prominent local officials, and the three-judge panel ruled authorities had been negligent in several areas.

(This story corrected typo in lead to "a" court, not "an")

