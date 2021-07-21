Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Insured losses from western German floods may total 4-5 bln euros - trade body

1 minute read
1/2

A police vehicle is seen on a makeshift bridge made by members of the Bundeswehr, near the destroyed bridge, following heavy rainfalls along the nearby Ahr river, in Insul, Rhineland-Palatinate state, Germany, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - Insured losses from floods in western Germany last week may total 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($4.7-5.9 billion), insurance industry association GDV said on Wednesday.

It said the floods in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are likely to exceed the 4.65 billion euros of damage recorded following a deluge in August 2002.

The estimate does not include losses from floods in the southern German state of Bavaria and in Saxony in the east last weekend, the association said.

($1 = 0.8496 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 1:02 PM UTCAt least 25 dead in Chinese province's heaviest rains in 1,000 years

At least 25 people have died in China's flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital that was drenched by what weather officials called the heaviest rains for 1,000 years.

EnvironmentGermany sets out flood relief funding, hopes of finding survivors fade
EnvironmentBipartisan U.S. bill aims to eliminate corn ethanol volume mandate
EnvironmentWestern wildfire smoke causes cross-country air pollution
EnvironmentRich nations 'must consign coal power to history'-UK COP26 president