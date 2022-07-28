Ireland sets targets to halve greenhouse emissions

FILE PHOTO - A woman takes a picture of the Dublin City skyline at sunset from Dun Laoghaire harbour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dublin, Ireland, April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The Irish government on Thursday agreed targets to limit carbon emissions in key sectors of the economy after the leaders of coalition partners the Green Party, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael compromised on a 25% cut for the agricultural sector.

Ireland's agriculture sector is responsible for around 38% of the country's greenhouse gas emissions, and the target replaces a range of between 22% and 30% set out in last November's Climate Action Plan.

Ceilings set for greenhouse gas emissions for other sectors will require a 75% reduction for the electricity sector, a 50% reduction for transport, 40% for residential buildings, and 35% for industry.

"The targets that have been set today are going to be challenging for all sectors but they are also fair, appropriate and, importantly, based on what is achievable," Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said in a statement.

The Climate Action Plan apportioned the burden of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030 by sector, and will require around 125 billion euros ($144 billion) of private and public investment.

It listed around 1,000 measures including a target of one million electric vehicles and upgrading 500,000 homes by 2030 - including by insulating poorly heated houses and installing energy efficient alternatives such as heat pumps.

An additional 500,000 people should switch from driving to walking, cycling or public transport.

Grants, incentives and taxes will be used to nudge individuals towards investing in climate-friendly technology, while the public sector will be banned from purchasing vehicles and heating systems powered by fossil fuels.

Up to 80% of electricity generation should be produced by renewable electricity, much of it from offshore wind, the November report said.

