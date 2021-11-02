Japan increases climate decarbonisation and adaptation funding pledges

Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japan will offer up to $10 billion in additional assistance to support decarbonisation in Asia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Kishida also said Japan would double to $14.8 billion its assistance to help other countries adapt to climate change and prevent disasters.

Reporting by William James; editing by Elizabeth Piper

