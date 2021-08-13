Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan issues highest risk alerts in Hiroshima due to torrential rains

A swollen river caused by a heavy rain is seen in Nagomi Town, Kumamoto prefecture, Japan August 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday issued the most serious level 5 risk alerts in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, citing unprecedented rains in the region and imminent risk of floods and other disasters.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued the warning, adding in a statement that the rain front could stay over the country for about a week.

On Thursday, hundreds of thousands of residents of Nagasaki and other parts of Kyushu island in southwest Japan were asked to evacuate to avoid floods and the risk of landslides caused by torrential rain. read more

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's office set up a disaster control centre on Friday to handle potential disasters.

"Torrential rains could continue in regions around western Japan," Suga said.

