Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina ending during spring

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the La Nina phenomenon was continuing and there was a 70% chance it would end during the Northern Hemisphere spring.

Last month, it had said there was an 80% chance that La Nina conditions would end in spring.

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair

