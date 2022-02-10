1 minute read
Japan weather bureau says 70% chance of La Nina ending during spring
TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday the La Nina phenomenon was continuing and there was a 70% chance it would end during the Northern Hemisphere spring.
Last month, it had said there was an 80% chance that La Nina conditions would end in spring.
A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair
