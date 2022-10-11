Japan weather bureau says 90% chance of La Nina continuing into winter















TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Tuesday there was a 90% chance the La Nina phenomenon will continue into the Northern Hemisphere winter.

La Nina brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

The chance of La Nina continuing through the winter is 60%, the weather bureau said.

The Japan Metrological Agency said last month that it saw a 70% chance of La Nina continuing into the early winter. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.