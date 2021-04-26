File photo: Law enforcement officers advance into the main opposition camp against the Dakota Access oil pipeline near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide an update by May 3 on when it plans to complete an environmental review of the Dakota Access oil pipeline and whether it recommends the line should shut during the review process, court records showed on Monday.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is considering a request by Native American tribes to shut the 557,000 barrel per day crude oil line out of North Dakota while the review is carried out.

The Army Corps at a hearing earlier this month said it expects the review would be completed by March 2022, but it has not made a recommendation about whether to close the line during that process. NL1N2MG1A9

