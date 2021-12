1/5 Laura Croft searches through debris near the location where her mother and aunt were found deceased after tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in downtown Dawson Springs, Kentucky, U.S., December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Cherry Read More

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Monday said 64 people were confirmed dead in the state and another 105 were unaccounted for after a weekend burst of tornadoes.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.