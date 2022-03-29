Factbox: Key points from Canada's plan to hit 2030 climate target

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson walk during the GLOBE Forum 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday released its Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), its first detailed road map laying out how it expects to reach its climate target of cutting emissions 40-45% below 2005 levels by 2030. read more

Here are some highlights:

INTERIM EMISSIONS TARGET

* Canada has set an interim target of cutting carbon emissions 20% below 2005 levels by 2026. This will be a key measure of whether the country is on track to meet its more ambitious 2030 target.

SPENDING

* The government announced C$9.1 billion in new investment to help meet the 2030 target. This will need parliamentary approval and form part of the 2022 budget.

OIL AND GAS

* The oil and gas sector accounts for 26% of Canada's overall emissions, making it the biggest-polluting sector.

* The government expects the sector to cut carbon emissions 31% below 2005 levels by 2030, which is a 42% cut from current levels.

* The government is continuing to consult with industry and provinces to implement a cap on oil and gas emissions.

* Ottawa will support development of carbon capture, storage and utilization (CCUS) and release details of a new CCUS investment tax credit soon. The government said it will eliminate regulatory barriers and facilitate CCUS deployment.

* Canada will reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector by at least 75% below 2012 levels by 2030.

TRANSPORTATION

* The transportation sector is the second-biggest emitter, accounting for 25% of overall pollution in Canada.

* The government and Canada Infrastructure Bank will invest C$900 million in zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV) charging and refueling infrastructure. Ottawa will also provide C$1.7 billion to extend an incentive for Canadians buying light-duty electric vehicles.

* Ottawa is mandating at least 20% of all new light-duty trucks offered for sale by 2026 must be ZEVs, rising to 60% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

* The government is aiming for 35% of medium-and heavy-duty vehicles sales to be ZEVs by 2030.

CARBON PRICE CERTAINTY

* Canada has a carbon price that will rise to C$170 a tonne by 2030, from C$50 a tonne in 2022. The ERP commits the government to exploring measures that help guarantee the price on pollution, a move that would give more certainty to companies investing in cutting emissions.

Reporting by Alexander Schummer Writing by Nia Williams Editing by Marguerita Choy

