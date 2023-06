June 7 (Reuters) - The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted early on Wednesday morning, according to an advisory from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

"Kilauea volcano is erupting," the advisory said. The eruption began at 4:44 a.m. HST (14:44 GMT), it said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Rami Ayyub; editing by Paul Grant











