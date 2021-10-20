Skip to main content

Environment

Kremlin says Putin will not fly to Glasgow for COP26

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) via a video conference, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 15, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not fly to Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a setback for host Britain's hopes of getting world leaders to agree a significant climate deal.

Britain, which hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, in Glasgow from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12, is seeking to get big power support for a more radical plan to tackle climate change.

