La Nina conditions to go on, chances drop into early 2023 -U.S. forecaster

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chances for La Niña are expected to decrease from 91% in the coming season to 54% during January-March 2023, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, and is expected to continue through the northern hemisphere winter 2022-23.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru

