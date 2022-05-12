La Niña conditions to prevail through summer- U.S. forecaster

May 12 (Reuters) - There is a 58% chance of La Niña conditionsprevailing through the Northern Hemisphere summer, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

Below-average sea surface temperatures persisted during April across most of the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, the CPC said.

Odds of the weather pattern persisting increase slightly during the fall and early winter 2022, at about 61%, it added.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

