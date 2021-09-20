Lava from La Palma volcano slows down, will not reach ocean tonight - officials

Lava pours out of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, September 19, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. FORTA/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma was advancing slower than originally anticipated and will not reach the Atlantic Ocean tonight as it had been predicted earlier, regional emergency officials said on Monday.

The lava stream is approximately half way between the volcano and the coastline, officials said. They had previously warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when the lava would reach the sea. read more

Reporting by Joan Faus and Nathan Allen

