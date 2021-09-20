Skip to main content

Environment

Lava from La Palma volcano slows down, will not reach ocean tonight - officials

1 minute read

Lava pours out of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, September 19, 2021, in this screen grab taken from a video. FORTA/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma was advancing slower than originally anticipated and will not reach the Atlantic Ocean tonight as it had been predicted earlier, regional emergency officials said on Monday.

The lava stream is approximately half way between the volcano and the coastline, officials said. They had previously warned of possible explosions and clouds of toxic gases when the lava would reach the sea. read more

Reporting by Joan Faus and Nathan Allen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 4:32 PM UTC

U.N. chief sees progress on climate support for developing countries

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he heard "encouraging declarations" at a meeting of world leaders on Monday about raising financial support to help developing countries deal with climate change.

Environment
UK PM Johnson calls on rich countries to meet $100 billion climate pledge
Environment
Thousands flee Canaries volcano as lava streams destroy homes
Environment
'Alarm bell' rings as U.N. chief, UK PM convene leaders on climate change
Environment
Egypt's Sisi declares interest in hosting COP27 next year