Leak detected near Suncor's Ontario refinery on St. Clair River - media report
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) is responding to a leak found on the St. Clair River located near its Sarnia, Ontario refinery, according to a local media report on Wednesday.
Community members will notice increased activity and odours near the Suncor dock, the report said.
Suncor operates an 85,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Sarnia, according to the company website.
The company was not immediately available for a response.
Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
