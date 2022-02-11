Macron announces further plans by France and United States to protect environment

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media ahead of a Weimar Triangle meeting to discuss the ongoing Ukraine crisis, in Berlin, Germany, February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's department announced on Friday new plans by the United States and France to protect the environment, as France hosted the 'One Ocean' summit.

"Recognizing the transboundary aspects of plastic pollution and the importance of curbing it at its source, the United States and France support launching negotiations at the upcoming 5th United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) on a global agreement to address the full lifecycle of plastics and promote a circular economy," said a statement from Macron's office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Michel Rose; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.