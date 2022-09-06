Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan - EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck near the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles) and occurred about 164 km east of Kunduz, EMSC said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ed Osmond

