Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan - EMSC
Sept 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck near the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 86 km (53.4 miles) and occurred about 164 km east of Kunduz, EMSC said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Ed Osmond
