Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Babuyan islands in Philippines















June 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the Babuyan islands in the northern Philippines on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 34 km (21.13 miles), USGS said.

The Philippines' state seismology agency said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage as a result of the offshore quake.

The Southeast Asian nation lies within the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru and Neil Jerome Morales in Manila; editing by Mark Heinrich











