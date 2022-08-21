Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador

Aug 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Ecuador on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and struck about 86 km north of Manta, EMSC said.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

