Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador
Aug 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the coast of Ecuador on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and struck about 86 km north of Manta, EMSC said.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke
