Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico -USGS















Nov 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8, adding that it and located at 56 km South of Bahía de Kino region.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Alex Richardson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.