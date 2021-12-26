Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes Japan's Ryukyu Islands - EMSC

Dec 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck the Ryukyu Islands in the far southwest of Japan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the EMSC said. It later downgraded the magnitude to 5.4.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru

