Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador region - EMSC

March 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), it said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

