1 minute read
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near coast of Ecuador region - EMSC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coastal region of Ecuador late on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), it said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.