Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes north of Norway's Svalbard - EMSC

May 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck north of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1 mile), EMSC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.