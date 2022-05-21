1 minute read
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes north of Norway's Svalbard - EMSC
May 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck north of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1 mile), EMSC said.
Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens
