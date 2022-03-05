Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes northern Sumatra, Indonesia - EMSC

March 5 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Sumatra in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles), EMSC said.

EMSC revised the magnitude after first reporting the earthquake was of magnitude 6.0.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.