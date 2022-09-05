Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise - EMSC

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

