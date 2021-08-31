Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand - USGS

1 minute read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The quake had a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 12:57 AM UTC

Ida carves path of destruction across Louisiana, leaves low-lying towns stranded

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, knocked out power to over 1 million homes in Louisiana on Monday and prompted rescue operations in flooded communities around New Orleans as the weakening storm churned northward.

Environment
'Everything collapsed': Post-Katrina refuge rocked by Ida
Environment
'I need help': Louisiana man rides out Storm Ida in destroyed home
Environment
U.S. climate envoy Kerry visits Japan, China for talks on emissions
Environment
Louisiana hospitals avoid Ida catastrophe, but staffing challenges loom