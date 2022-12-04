Magnitude 6.7 quake strikes off Hihifo, Tonga
Dec 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck in the sea about 108 km (67 miles) southwest of Hihifo, Tonga, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
A tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa and the earthquake could soon impact nearby coasts, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 36 km, the USGS said.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman
