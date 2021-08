Aug 22 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The quake had a depth of 10 km, USGS said of the quake in the British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool

