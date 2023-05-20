Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes southeast of Loyalty Islands















May 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km (22.37 miles).

Australia's meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to Australia following the quake.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











