Mexico, US to work together in "coordinated fashion" on climate - Mexican president
MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday ahead of a diplomatic visit by the United States' climate envoy John Kerry that the two countries will seek ways of working together in a "coordinated fashion" on climate-related issues.
Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener
