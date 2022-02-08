Skip to main content
Mexico, US to work together in "coordinated fashion" on climate - Mexican president

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday ahead of a diplomatic visit by the United States' climate envoy John Kerry that the two countries will seek ways of working together in a "coordinated fashion" on climate-related issues.

Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener

