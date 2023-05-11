More than 90% chance of El Niño through winter, says U.S. CPC















May 11 (Reuters) - There was a more than 90% chance of the El Niño weather phenomenon, a warming of ocean surfaces, persisting into the North Hemisphere winter, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

A transition from neutral conditions could occur in the next couple of months, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru











