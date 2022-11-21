More than a dozen killed in Indonesia's 5.6 magnitude quake, local official says















JAKARTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - More than a dozen people were killed in a 5.6-magnitude quake that rattled Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, a local official said.

Herman Suherman, a government official from Cianjur, the town in West Java where the epicentre of the quake was located, told news channel MetroTV that up to 20 people had died at one hospital in the area.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











