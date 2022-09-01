National Hurricane Center sees 80% chance of cyclone near the Azores

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 1 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located about 800 miles (1,287 km) west-southwest of the westernmost Azores has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"If current trends continue, a tropical or subtropical depression could form later today while the system drifts generally eastward," the NHC added.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

