Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Natural catastrophe losses hit $40 bln in H1 -Swiss Re study

1 minute read

Flames rise as a wildfire burns in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A deep winter freeze, hailstorms and wildfires led to natural catastrophe losses of $40 billion in the first half of 2021, Swiss Re Institute's (SRENH.S) preliminary estimates showed on Thursday.

This is above the previous 10-year average of $33 billion and the second highest on record for a first half after that of 2011, when earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand pushed the six-month total to $104 billion.

Man-made disasters triggered another $2 billion of insured losses in the first half, it estimated, less than usual and likely reflecting COVID-19 restrictions.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 6:22 AM UTCCalifornia wildfire wreaks more destruction as temperatures rise

An enormous wildfire raging across Northern California for nearly a month has burned down another 550 homes, fire officials said on Wednesday, becoming one of the most destructive in state history.

EnvironmentAt least 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn
EnvironmentEU urges all major economies to raise climate goals by November summit
EnvironmentItalian wildfires rage on after 49 degree heat record
EnvironmentNatural catastrophe losses hit $40 bln in H1 -Swiss Re study