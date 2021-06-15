NHC: 40% chance of cyclone over Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico

June 15 (Reuters) - A disturbance over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico has a 40% chance of becoming a cyclone, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday, adding the system should begin to move northward by Thursday.

"A tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico... Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese

