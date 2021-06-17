Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

NHC: Potential tropical cyclone Three to hit Gulf coast on Friday

1 minute read

June 17 (Reuters) - Potential tropical cyclone Three located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to approach the north-central Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Three is located about 475 miles (765 km) south of Morgan city, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Gulf coast, the NHC said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 8:59 PM UTCTemperatures soar again in U.S. Southwest heatwave, misery spreads east

A baking heatwave that has gripped the U.S. Southwest for three days spread eastward to Iowa and Missouri on Thursday, while punishing the hardest-hit areas with record high temperatures that have strained power systems.

EnvironmentVatican to host 'Faith and Science' talks to raise stakes ahead of U.N. climate summit
EnvironmentU.N. adopts new measures to cut ship emissions, critics call for more
EnvironmentUN adopts ban on heavy fuel oil use by ships in Arctic

The United Nations shipping agency on Thursday adopted a ban on the use of heavy fuel oil in the Arctic region while green groups said the regulations contained loopholes which will allow many vessels to keep sailing without enough regulatory control.

EnvironmentCzechs living near disputed Polish coal mine lose patience and water