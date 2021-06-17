NHC: Potential tropical cyclone Three to hit Gulf coast on Friday

June 17 (Reuters) - Potential tropical cyclone Three located over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is forecast to approach the north-central Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Three is located about 475 miles (765 km) south of Morgan city, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour (45 km/h), and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the northern Gulf coast, the NHC said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

