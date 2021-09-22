Environment
NHC says 100% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands
Sept 22 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 100% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
A tropical depression could form as soon as Wednesday afternoon or evening, the NHC said.
Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
