Skip to main content

Environment

NHC says 100% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

1 minute read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a 100% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

A tropical depression could form as soon as Wednesday afternoon or evening, the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 7:18 PM UTC

New WHO air-quality guidelines aim to cut deaths linked to fossil fuels

The World Health Organisation (WHO) tightened its air quality guidelines on Wednesday for the first time since 2005, hoping to spur countries toward clean energy and prevent deaths and illness caused by air pollution.

Environment
Where's Wally? Wandering celebrity walrus spotted in Iceland
Environment
Philanthropists pledge record $5 billion to protect nature
Environment
Candles save France's grand cru Chablis from frost ravages
Environment
EXCLUSIVE Biden administration mulls big cuts to biofuel mandates in win for oil industry -document