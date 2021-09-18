NHC says 30% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday there is a 30% chance that a weather system, located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands, could strengthen into a cyclone in the next 48 hours.

The system, which is currently nearly stationary, is expected to begin moving towards the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour over the far eastern Atlantic where some additional development is possible over the weekend, NHC said.

"By early next week, further development appears unlikely as the system is forecast to move into less conducive upper-level winds and over cooler waters," the Miami-based forecaster added.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith

