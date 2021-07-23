NHC says 30% chance of cyclone near southeastern U.S. coast

July 23 (Reuters) - A weather system located off the southeastern U.S. coastline has a 30% chance of becoming a cyclone, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for some additional development during the next couple of days while the system drifts offshore of the southeastern United States," the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

