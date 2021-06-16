Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC says 60% chance of cyclone over Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico

June 16 (Reuters) - A system located over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"The broad disturbance should begin to move northward on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru

