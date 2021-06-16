Environment
NHC says 60% chance of cyclone over Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico
June 16 (Reuters) - A system located over the Bay of Campeche and southern Mexico, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.
"The broad disturbance should begin to move northward on Thursday, and a tropical depression is likely to form by late Thursday or on Friday when the low moves across the western Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.
