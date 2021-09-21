Skip to main content

Environment

NHC says 80% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

1 minute read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while the system moves westward at 10-15 miles per hour across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · September 21, 2021 · 6:30 PM UTC

Biden pledges to double U.S. climate change aid; some activists unimpressed

U.S. President Joe Biden told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday he would work with Congress to double funds by 2024 to $11.4 billion per year to help developing nations deal with climate change.

Environment
Indigenous protestors seek Norwegian 'asylum' for Brazilian tree
Environment
Southwest U.S. drought, worst in a century, linked by NOAA to climate change
Environment
British export finance agency aims for net zero emissions by 2050
Environment
Top global companies call for zero emmissions shipping by 2050