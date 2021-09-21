NHC says 80% chance of cyclone near Cape Verde Islands

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

A tropical depression is likely to form within the next day or two while the system moves westward at 10-15 miles per hour across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

