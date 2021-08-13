Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC says 80% chance of cyclone near Lesser Antilles

Aug 13 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure located about 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles has a 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

"Environmental conditions are becoming more conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two while moving toward the west or west-northwest at about 20 MPH," the NHC said.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jon Boyle

