NHC says 80% chance of cyclone over Bay of Campeche

June 16 (Reuters) - Shower activity associated with the broad low pressure area located over the Bay of Campeche has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

