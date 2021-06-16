Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

NHC says 80% chance of cyclone over Bay of Campeche

1 minute read

June 16 (Reuters) - Shower activity associated with the broad low pressure area located over the Bay of Campeche has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Heavy rains should also begin to affect portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday," the NHC said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 12:11 AM UTCSizzling heat wave blankets U.S. Southwest for third day

Much of the western United States baked for a third day on Wednesday under a punishing heat wave that has set temperature records, prompted health warnings and strained power grids.

EnvironmentGreen groups seek injunction for Tesla factory permits in Germany
EnvironmentTexas power demand to keep breaking June records in heatwave
EnvironmentEU eyes tighter rules for 'renewable' biomass energy - draft
EnvironmentU.S. lawmakers urge EPA to reject exempting refiners from biofuel mandates