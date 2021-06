June 15 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Bill is forecast to weaken and become a post-tropical low by Tuesday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that it is likely to dissipate on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 540 miles (865 km) east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

