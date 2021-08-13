NHC says Fred could strengthen into a tropical storm

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Fred could re-strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves along or near the north coast of central Cuba, on Friday night or by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Fred is currently located about 70 miles (115 kilometres) north northwest of Camaguey, Cuba and is packing maximum wind speeds of 35 miles per hour, the NHC added on Friday.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru

