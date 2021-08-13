Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

NHC says Fred could strengthen into a tropical storm

1 minute read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Fred could re-strengthen into a tropical storm as it moves along or near the north coast of central Cuba, on Friday night or by Saturday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Fred is currently located about 70 miles (115 kilometres) north northwest of Camaguey, Cuba and is packing maximum wind speeds of 35 miles per hour, the NHC added on Friday.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 5:40 AM UTC

The 11-year-old British boy walking to save the earth

Jude Walker, an 11-year-old boy, is on an odyssey he hopes will help save the planet: he is walking to London from northern England in a bid to garner support for a carbon tax to tackle carbon emissions.

Environment
One month after floods, Belgians try to rebuild
Environment
Turkey combats Black Sea floods, death toll rises to 31
Environment
Youth-run green groups move to pressure U.S. Congress over climate
Environment
Wildfire breaks out east of Rome, locals evacuated