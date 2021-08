Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Fred has degenerated to a tropical wave, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday, adding that it is forecast to re-develop on Sunday over the Gulf of Mexico.

Fred is about 50 miles west of Havana, Cuba, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, NHC added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

