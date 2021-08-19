NHC says hurricane Grace makes landfall along Eastern Yucatan Peninsula

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Category 1 hurricane Grace made landfall along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, near Tulum, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Grace is now located about 10 miles (15 km) south of Tulum, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

