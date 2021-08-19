Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC says hurricane Grace makes landfall along Eastern Yucatan Peninsula

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Category 1 hurricane Grace made landfall along the eastern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, near Tulum, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.

Grace is now located about 10 miles (15 km) south of Tulum, packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

