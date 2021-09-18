Skip to main content

NHC says Tropical Storm Odette forecast to bring strong winds to Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Odette is expected to bring strong winds to Newfoundland as a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Saturday.

Odette is located about 225 miles (360 km) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), NHC said.

Odette is expected to become a strong post-tropical low by Saturday night, the Miami-based weather forecaster said, adding, "On the forecast track, the center of Odette will pass south of Atlantic Canada on Sunday and Monday."

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens

