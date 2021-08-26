Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

NHC sees 60% chance of cyclone over the Caribbean

1 minute read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A tropical wave north of Colombia has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, with a broad area of low pressure expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

A tropical depression or storm likely to form late this week could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest advisory.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 12:51 AM UTC

Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

Environment
After wildfires, Greek PM says climate crisis demands radical action
Environment
Thaw-induced landslide triggers partial closure of Alaska's Denali National Park
Environment
'Trying to survive': Scrap metal recycling brings cash in Haiti post-earthquake
Environment
Fossil of previously unknown four-legged whale found in Egypt

Scientists said on Wednesday they had discovered the 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown amphibious four-legged whale species in Egypt that helps trace the transition of whales from land to sea.