NHC sees 60% chance of cyclone over the Caribbean

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A tropical wave north of Colombia has a 60% chance of becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, with a broad area of low pressure expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

A tropical depression or storm likely to form late this week could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, the Miami-based NHC said in its latest advisory.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.